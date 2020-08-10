Indonesian case highlights potential for long-term harms of corruption

JAKARTA — A corruption scandal now unfurling in Indonesian Borneo is shedding light on how high-level bribery in infrastructure projects poses long-term threats to the community and the environment. The case came to light with the arrests on July 3 of Ismunandar, the head of East Kutai district in the province of East Kalimantan, and his wife, Encek Unguria, the speaker of the district legislature. Three other district officials have also been arrested, along with two private contractors. Investigators from the national anti-corruption agency, the KPK, have charged the officials with taking a combined 8.175 billion rupiah ($560,000) in bribes from the contractors in exchange for awarding them contracts for various public works projects. Siti Juliantari Rachman, program manager for campaigns at the independent watchdog Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW), said local communities and the environment usually bear the brunt of corrupt activity related to infrastructure projects. “When these projects are carried out, it can be guaranteed that their quality will be below standard,” she said. “There’s no way the winning contractors can meet building standards if they have already spent money [on bribes]. Let’s say you want to build a 2 billion rupiah house, but you’ve already spent 1 billion rupiah for bribes. How can you still spend 2 billion rupiah to build the house?” As a result of such corruption, local communities that are in need of infrastructure development will be the ultimate victims, Siti said. One of the projects mired in the East Kutai corruption scandal is a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

