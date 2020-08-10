Mauritius grapples with worst environmental crisis in a generation

Mauritius, envied the world over for its azure waters, alluring beaches and marine riches, is facing one of its worst environmental disasters after a ship ran aground on a coral reef and leaked about 900 tons of fuel into the sea. The island nation in the western Indian Ocean declared an environmental emergency on Aug. 7. The Japanese-owned bulk carrier, MV Wakashio, struck the coral reef barrier off the southeastern coast on July 25. It lay stranded for more than 10 days as its condition deteriorated; on Aug. 6, a breach in its fuel tank triggered an oil spill. The stranded MV Wakashio leaking oil off the southeastern coast of Mauritius. Image courtesy of Greenpeace Africa. The ship, plying under a Panama flag, originated in China and was heading for Brazil. It was not carrying any cargo but did have 3,894 tons of low-sulfur fuel oil on board. That fuel oil is now sullying the waters of Mauritius. Over the weekend, oily sludge clogged the coastline, washing up on Mauritius’s pristine beaches and threatening a host of ecologically sensitive marine areas. The ship went aground on the reefs of Pointe d’Esny, a Ramsar site and the largest remaining wetland in Mauritius. The Ile aux Aigrettes Nature Reserve, Blue Bay Marine Area and Mahebourg Fishing Reserves all lie close to the spill site. Coral reefs rising from the seafloor are natural breakwaters that create shallow lagoons near the shore. They are hubs of marine life, providing shelter and nursery grounds for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

