New Indigenous storytelling platform brings community perspectives to the world

A new indigenous geostorytelling platform, Tribal Stories, launched on Aug. 9, the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. The new platform, by Netherlands-based nonprofit People’s Planet Project (PPP), features films created by Indigenous filmmakers from the A’i Cofan community of Cofan Bermejo, Sucumbíos, Ecuador; and the Kīsêdjê community, from the Xingu Indigenous Territory in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Kamikia Kisedje, Indigenous filmmaker from Xingu Indigenous Territory & Ambassador of People’s Planet Project. Image courtesy of Kamikia Kisedje. While making documentaries about Indigenous people, Abdel Mandili, founder of People’s Planet Project, met Indigenous filmmakers and recognized the importance of Indigenous people telling their own stories. He decided to change course and create the nonprofit. “As a filmmaker, you’re making a documentary from your own perspective,” Mandili told Mongabay, “but if you give the communities the tools and the equipment to tell their own stories, they’re covering what is important to them to tell the world … it’s about amplifying their voices.” PPP provides filmmaking training and equipment to Indigenous communities. The films being created are for both storytelling and advocacy. Based on community requests, PPP has also developed a curriculum on how to document territories and create maps using GPS devices and geospatial data. Community ambassadors from within the Indigenous community are trained to become workshop facilitators so they can give the workshops in their own languages and/or to other communities. The hope is to create a “sustainable knowledge circle.” “We are a global movement of filmmakers who are not only…This article was originally published on Mongabay

