COVID is killing indigenous leaders

Sunday – Indigenous Peoples’ Day – felt like anything but a celebration. We are supposed to be celebrating and honoring Indigenous Peoples but – instead – we are mourning the passing of many fallen friends and colleagues. The infernal Covid virus threatens everyone, everywhere – but it is decimating marginalized communities the hardest. And of these marginalized communities, the indigenous groups often seem to be suffering the most. Here in the US, Covid-19 is ravaging the Navajo Nation, unbeknownst to most Americans who have been besieged with news stories on how the virus was on the rampage in places like New York and Houston. The lack of access to timely information and adequate western health care as well as the malnutrition that almost always spikes upward after contact with the industrialized world combine to make these unfortunate friends and colleagues relatively easy prey for this killer virus. And there exists another aspect of this lethal microbe which makes it seem an embodiment of evil: it is slaying some of Native America’s most important voices and heroes. In June, it felled the great Kayapo Chief Paulinho Paiakan who was one of the first to have emerged from the Brazilian Amazon in 1970s to warn of the dangers of rainforest destruction. Antonio Bolivar, who played the unforgettable shaman in “Embace of the Serpent,” had passed away in Colombia just before that. Chief Aritana Yawalapiti of the Xingu– one of the world’s most charismatic and effective spokespersons for the rights of indigenous peoples…This article was originally published on Mongabay

