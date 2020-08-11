Paper maze and lack of transparency cloak investment in companies involved in Amazon deforestation

Last year, journalist Débora Gastal decided to start putting aside a nest egg so she will be comfortable in her golden years. At the age of 31, she joined the 13.5 million Brazilians with a private or supplementary pension plan—an investment option in which the bank uses clients’ funds to play the financial market and generate returns. As she works for a climate change non-profit, Gastal didn’t want to finance corporations in the fossil fuel industry or other companies not committed to the environment. But unbeknownst to her, her money was helping finance the petrochemical, pulp and paper, and pesticide industries. She tried to discover where Banco do Brasil was putting her money, but her branch manager could not tell her. So, she looked for the information in the investment report she receives by email every month. Again, there was no mention of the companies in which her savings were invested, only a list of funds with pompous titles that administrate them: Premium IV, Multi Dividendos I, Estratégia 2035 III, and so on, together with the return each investment was generating for her. “I wanted to be able to choose the companies I was investing in, to support the causes I believe in. But I had to invest in the dark, betting only on profitability,” lamented the journalist. Like Gastal, millions of Brazilians who invest in funds may be supporting companies involved in serious environmental issues. “Funds, whether they are pension funds or stocks, are intermediate investment structures. You are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

