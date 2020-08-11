‘Something is targeting jaguars’: 200-fold rise in seizures; China link?

Conservationists say that as apex predator, the jaguar has a special role in regulating many populations of species down the food chain. Image by Carlos Durigan / WCS. A decapitated jaguar found floating in a river by a scientist doing fieldwork in the Brazilian Amazon; a dead jaguar spotted on the highway between Boa Vista and Manaus, its carcass first observed whole by the side of the road, later seen without its head or paws; dozens of media reports documenting the seizure of jaguar teeth mailed from Bolivia and Peru to China — all evidence of a booming trade in the charismatic Latin American cat. Using data from seizures by law enforcement reported online, a new study published in Conservation Biology has found that body parts (mostly teeth) from more than 850 jaguars were seized in Central and South American countries between 2012 and 2018, and that the number confiscated over that time period increased 200-fold. Interestingly, the study did not find a corresponding rise in the trade of smaller Latin American wildcats, such as puma and ocelot, with an average of only seven to ten individuals seized annually over the period of the study. “Something specific is targeting the jaguars,” said Thais Morcatty, a doctoral student in anthropology and geography at the UK’s Oxford Brookes University, and the study’s lead author. “Someone is targeting them.” The largest proportion of seizures took place in Brazil, followed by Bolivia, Colombia, Peru and Suriname. Of those shipments seized where a destination country…This article was originally published on Mongabay

