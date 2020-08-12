Before burning comes felling: Brazil’s half-measure fire ban (commentary)

On July 15, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro decreed a ban on fires in the Amazon for 120 days. While this is ostensibly positive—a message to the world that Brazil’s government prioritizes protecting the rainforest—it is a remedy that at best addresses a symptom rather than the underlying disease. The decree does nothing to stop a root cause of the fires—deforestation. The 2019 fires that overwhelmed the Amazon did not spontaneously generate: they happened largely in areas that had already been deforested and then were set ablaze to finish the conversion process to pasture for livestock and agriculture. The extensive fires were a culmination of the destruction that preceded it, a process that takes place insidiously and relentlessly, driven by both landowners and landgrabbers, and recently emboldened by the current administration’s outspoken criticism of environmental protection laws and policies. IPAM estimates that 450,000 hectares deforested between January 2019 and April 2020 are now primed for burning; the other 550,000 hectares felled during that period have already been burned. Burned or not, over 1 million hectares of Brazilian rainforest were degraded over 16 months —175 Manhattans cleared to the ground. If Bolsonaro’s government is genuinely committed to enforcing this recently announced ban, the fires should be significantly less than those of 2019. Nevertheless, the systematic destruction of the rainforest continues. Former effective policies to safeguard the environment have been weakened or abolished; protection agencies are starved of funding; and indigenous and other traditional communities are abandoned. Overall, an ethos of the individual’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

