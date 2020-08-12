Climate change could put tropical plant germination at risk: Study

The germination of plant seeds is already being adversely affected by climate change, an impact expected to worsen throughout the 21st century. Image courtesy of the International Network for Natural Sciences Tropical plants are at greater risk as the climate warms because soil temperatures may become too high for them to germinate, according to an analysis of over 10,000 laboratory studies recorded in the Millennium Seed Bank Partnership Data Warehouse. Researchers found a higher risk of germination failure for species living closer to the equator. The study, published in the journal Global Ecology and Biogeography, used data from seed germination experiments compiled by the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew to calculate germination tolerance characteristics such as maximum, minimum, and optimum temperature for over 1,300 plant species, spanning every continent except Antarctica. They found that many species — particularly those in the tropics — are already living outside their optima, and likely suffering reduced germination rates. The researchers combined these results with climate modelling to predict the risk of germination failure by 2070. “Over 20% of plant species in the tropics may face temperatures higher than their maximum germination temperature … [and] over half of tropical species may have reduced rates of germination,” warned study author Alexander Sentinella, a PhD student at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia. By comparison, just 8% of species outside the tropics would exceed their maximum germination temperature in the next 50 years under the model projections. Species living in high latitudes tend to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay