Golden eagles breeding success at Scottish Highlands estate

From BBC

Golden eagles have bred at a “rewilding” estate in the Scottish Highlands for the first time in 40 years.

An eagle pair successfully reared the chick at an artificial eyrie on the 10,000-acre Dundreggan estate.

This positive news came as it emerged that a young tagged gold eagle known as Tom has gone missing in the Strathbraan area of Perthshire.

Tom was being satellite-tracked by wildlife charity Raptor Persecution UK.

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham has been working with the charity on the tagging project

On the Dundreggan estate an artificial nest was built five years ago high on a rocky crag, on the remains of an old nest site.

Its purpose was to encourage a pair of golden eagles to mate. It was made using branches from the native pines and birch trees that cover the mountain slopes.

Doug Gilbert is the manager of the estate. He has been checking the eyrie every spring for the last five years. He described it as a “rewilding successes story beyond our wildest dreams”.

He told the BBC: “I feel elated. Absolutely amazing. To have done a little bit of management, and to have a wild bird decide it’s a good place to be, and produce a chick, then it’s wonderful.”

Mr Gilbert said the “rewilding” approach adopted at Dundreggan had helped. The estate used to be managed for deer stalking, and the animals tend to graze on tender saplings before they can become mature.

Now the deer population has been reduced to a level where trees can grow again. “Golden eagle-friendly” mountaintop forests have been replanted, containing tough, waist-high “wee trees”, such as dwarf birch and downy willow.

There has been a recorded increase in black grouse, which is an important food source for golden eagles.

