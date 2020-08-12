In the fight against biodiversity loss, connectivity is key (commentary)

It is no secret that habitat destruction and fragmentation are the leading causes of biodiversity loss worldwide, and climate change is only making it worse. Species blinking out, shrinking populations and significant range contractions caused by human activities have negative impacts on biodiversity as well as ecosystem functions and services. Extinction events have happened before in our Earth’s history, but this time, they are happening much faster. Concerned scientists, citizens and governments have been raising the alarm over habitat and biodiversity loss and related issues for decades. Solutions, including designation and creation of protected areas, have so far failed at effectively addressing the problem. Haphazard placement and lack of strong management are among the reasons. However, my coauthors and I — members of the IUCN Connectivity Conservation Specialist Group — have released new Guidelines for Conserving Connectivity through Ecological Networks and Corridors. These recommendations, the first of their kind, suggest a major shortcoming in conservation to date: lack of consideration for connectivity between protected areas. Ungulates, including elk, are common casualties in places where connectivity over and under roads is not fully considered. Image courtesy of Kelly Zenkewich/ Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative. While the concept of an ecological corridor is easy to grasp, efforts to date to conserve corridors between protected areas have come up short. This is in part due to the fact the concept is quite new and the conservation tools that we have in place were not developed with conserving connectivity in mind. Yet, the bulk…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay