Mongabay’s most popular stories for July 2020

Amazon indigenous leader: Our survival is at stake. You can help (commentary) (5/12/20) Written by Beto Marubo – 196,693 pageviews Beto Marubo, a representative of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley, warns that indigenous peoples in the Amazon face existential threats from rising deforestation, anti-environment and anti-indigenous policies from the Bolsonaro administration, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Marubo, whose indigenous name is Wino Këyashëni, is calling upon the outside world to pressure the Bolsonaro administration to protect indigenous peoples’ rights, lands, and livelihoods. He’s asking for (1) the Brazilian government to evict land invaders from indigenous territories, (2) restrictions on outsiders’ access to indigenous lands, and (3) logistical and medical support. This article is a commentary and does not necessarily reflect the views of Mongabay. African pangolin. Image by Francois Meyer. ‘It’s a success’: Pangolins return to a region where they were once extinct (06/23/20) Written by Elizabeth Claire Alberts – 145,162 Temminck’s pangolins have been “ecologically extinct” in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province Africa for the past 30 or 40 years, but a new program managed by the African Pangolin Working Group is reintroducing the scaly anteaters back into this region. Pangolins rescued from the illegal wildlife trade tend to be physically ill and mentally stressed, and need to go through a lengthy rehabilitation process before they can be released. Instead of simply releasing pangolins back into the wild, the African Pangolin Working Group puts the animals through a “soft release” program, and continues to closely monitor them…This article was originally published on Mongabay

