What Europe's cities are doing to handle heatwaves

On Wednesday central London saw its longest stretch of high temperatures in almost six decades, with thermometers reading 34 degrees C or above for six consecutive days.

Those fortunate enough to be able to get away to the countryside and coast for holidays may be enjoying slightly cooler temperatures, but many residents remain at home. Around three-quarters of the population of Europe now live in urban areas, according to the European Union.

Much of western Europe is sweltering this August. As the human influence on our climate becomes ever more marked, heatwaves will become increasingly normal in the summer, researchers say.

How can cities adapt to make life easier for their residents during periods of very high temperatures?

Why are cities so hot?

The phenomenon of urban areas being several degrees hotter than their surroundings is known as the urban heat island effect.

London’s City Hall says the UK capital can be up to 10 degrees C hotter than its surrounding areas.

There are many reasons for the temperature differences observed in cities, including the different way building materials reflect the sun’s rays, reduced vegetation, and the fact that water runs off surfaces into drains rather than being absorbed into the ground.

Let’s explore what different cities across Europe are doing to try to reduce these effects – and to help their citizens keep cool.

1. Planting trees

Anyone who’s sat underneath a tree on a hot day will know how much the shade helps to keep you – and the ground – cool.

But trees don’t just provide shade and reflect the sun’s rays back up. They take up water from the ground and lose most of it to the air through a process called evapotranspiration. The water the tree doesn’t need comes out through tiny holes on the underside of its leaves, and becomes water vapour.

This