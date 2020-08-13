All talk, no walk: ‘Green’ financiers still support Amazon beef industry

In December 2015, after four years of negotiations, leaders of 195 nations decided to unite to slow down global warming. They signed the Paris Agreement, in which they committed to take measures that would contain the global temperature rise to 2° Celsius (3.6° Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. Each nation defined its own targets for meeting this goal. The European Union prepared itself to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, while Brazil aimed for a 43% reduction by 2030. To get there, the country must stop illegal deforestation while restoring 12 million hectares (30 million acres) of forest that has already been cut down. But while President Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to leave the Paris Agreement, and Brazil recorded its greatest amount of deforestation in 10 years in the Amazon in 2019, Europe has begun to take action, using the financial market as one of its main lines of leverage. “The financial market plays a key role in reaching these objectives, as large amounts of private capital will have to be directed toward sustainable investments,” it says in its action plan on financing sustainable growth. There’s an increasingly common understanding that no efforts to contain climate change will be sufficient if those who have the money keep funding the sectors that emit huge volumes of CO2. One such sector is the production of beef in the Amazon, financed by large European institutions like Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Santander and Credit Suisse. In 2018, cattle ranching was responsible for 19% of Brazil’s CO2…This article was originally published on Mongabay

