Illegal plant trade, tourism threaten new Philippine flowering herbs

PALAWAN, Philippines — Deep in the forests of Palawan, the biodiverse island in the western Philippines, a plethora of plant species thrive. Many are so rare and astonishingly beautiful that they fall victim to the illegal plant trade, an age-old problem threatening their survival. Now, they face another threat: the deforestation driven by the province's tourism industry. The situation has raised concerns among plant taxonomists who recently described a new Philippine-endemic species of begonia, a perennial herb with light pink flowers and captivating foliage, popular in the ornamental plant trade. The researchers named the new plant Begonia cabanillassii after Palawan conservationist and field guide William Cabanillas in their paper published in July in the botany journal Phytotaxa. Palawan is a hotbed of recent begonia discoveries. This year alone, a team of taxonomists and botanists from the Palawan-based nonprofit Philippine Taxonomic Initiative (PTI), the Philippine National Museum of Natural History and the University of the Philippines-Manila, described three begonia species throughout the island. The Begonia cabanillassii, a newly-discovered species of flowering herbs endemic to the province of Palawan, Philippines. Image by Yu Pin Ang As a genus, Begonia is mega-diverse, with more than 1,800 known species globally. The new species, and 20 other Palawan-endemic Begonia species, belong to the section Baryandra, known to thrive in the Philippines, which also holds 6-7% of this entire genus. "In this day and age, when it seems that we've discovered everything, B. cabanillassii reminds us of how much our environment can still surprise us," says Rene…

