Is that ivory from an elephant or a nut? A new guide shows how to tell

Governments and businesses looking to crack down on the illegal ivory trade have a new tool in their hands, courtesy of WWF, TRAFFIC, and the CITES Secretariat. For the first time in more than two decades, the groups have updated a guide meant to make it easier for law enforcement and e-commerce monitors to identify ivory and determine what species it originated from. "The trade in different types of new artificial substitutes for ivory, synthetics and plastics and so on, has gotten a lot more sophisticated, and it's gotten far more difficult to identify the differences in some of those carvings from those that are the real elephant ivory," Crawford Allan, a senior director at TRAFFIC and editor of the new guide, said in an interview with Mongabay. Produced by conservation NGO WWF, wildlife trade monitor TRAFFIC, and trade regulator CITES, the "Identification Guide for Ivory and Ivory Substitutes" updates the 1999 version with a modern layout and design, tips for spotting illegal ivory in online auctions, and high-resolution digital images of telltale signs that a carving is made from elephant ivory. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which was also involved in writing prior versions of the guide, contributed instructions on how to run forensic analysis of ivory samples in a laboratory. An example of carved elephant ivory and how it was identified from the guide. The guide's authors say they hope it will arm customs officials and other law enforcement officers across the world with the ability to…

