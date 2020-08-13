More than 260 major, mostly illegal Amazon fires detected since late May

A fire hotspot in the Amazon rainforest in Mato Grosso state Brazil, July 2020. © Christian Braga / Greenpeace. A total of 227 fires covering 127,866 hectares (315,963 acres) — an area nearly twice as large as New York City — were reported between May 28 and August 10. The number of fires is increasing as the region enters the peak fire season, according to an analysis of satellite data by the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP). As of today, August 13, that number has risen to 266 fires. More than 220 of those observed between May 28 and August 10 occurred in Brazil, with just six in Bolivia and one in Peru. Over 95% of the Brazilian blazes were illegal, violating the nation’s 120 day fire ban enacted by President Jair Bolsonaro on July 15. The illegal blazes are occurring despite the advance deployment of the Brazilian Army to the Amazon in May to prevent fires being set. Major fires in Brazil in 2020 Fire data from MAAP’s Amazon Fire Monitoring App is up to date through August 11, 2020 Only two of the reported blazes were confirmed forest fires, covering 1,447 hectares (388 acres) in Brazil. The rest took place on lands cleared of forest in the past two years, underscoring the significance of deforestation as a catalyst for fire in the Amazon. “We argue that the central issue is actually deforestation and [that] the fires are actually a smoking indicator of this forest loss,” the report states. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

