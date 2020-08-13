Pioneer study maps regions of Amazon tree flora and may help in future efforts at species conservation

A recent study published in the Journal of Ecology established a new division of Amazonian flora based on the distribution of more than 5,000 woody species (trees and shrubs). The work, which analyzed data on species composition for the first time, may contribute to future conservation efforts. According to the authors – biologists Karla Silva-Souza and Alexandre Souza, from the Ecology Department of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN) – previous mapping efforts focused on vegetation physiognomy or on data sets that included species of animals, plants and habitat characteristics. “While the method reveals universal distribution patterns of the biota [all living beings], it may conceal important patterns for specific groups, as is the case with woody plants,” Silva-Souza explains. In the new methodology, the researchers compiled data on the composition of species in 301 plant communities distributed all over the Amazon. Places that statistically shared fewer individual species were separated into distinct subregions while those with more species in common were grouped under the same subregion. The study covered the entire Amazon Forest (green area) by collecting samples from 301 woody plant locations in South America (black dots). Map by Silva-Souza & Souza (2020, Journal of Ecology). In total, the study identified 13 subregions in the Amazon Forest, which covers 40% of South America and includes areas in nine countries. These areas also have exclusive species, that is, that occur only in a certain subregion. While some floristic zones are large – such as subregion 1…This article was originally published on Mongabay

