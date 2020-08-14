Cameroon halts logging plans in Ebo Forest, home to tool-using chimps

The Cameroon prime minister’s office recently announced it was suspending plans to log Ebo Forest, a large intact forest system in southwestern Cameroon that spans 200,000 hectares (about 500,000 acres), and is home to a number of rare and endangered species. This news comes three weeks after the Cameroon government released a decree confirming that a logging concession in Ebo Forest had been approved, opening up 68,385 hectares (169,000 acres) of forest, about half the size of London, to logging activities. While the government said that logging would bring wealth and job opportunities for the local communities, conservationists cast doubt on these claims, pointing out that logging operations elsewhere in Cameroon have not previously benefited residents. Activists also said that the 40 communities bordering Ebo Forest had been given little or no say in the logging concession approval. A press release signed by Secretary General of the Prime Minister’s office, Magloire Séraphin Fouda, stating the suspension of logging concession. Image supplied by Greenpeace International. Conservationists are optimistic about this new development, which opens up the possibility to propose more sustainable land-use options for Ebo Forest to the Cameroon government. This would be especially beneficial to the local Banen communities that depend on Ebo Forest to gather food and traditional medicines, and view Ebo Forest as their ancestral land. However, the future of the forest still hangs in the balance. Ekwoge Abwe, manager of the San Diego Zoo Central Africa Program’s Ebo Forest Research Project and a leading conservationist working to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

