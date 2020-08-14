Edinburgh's Royal Botanic Garden celebrates 350th anniversary

From BBC

It started off on a piece of land about the size of a tennis court, 350 years ago. But now the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh occupies about 70 acres in the city, with other sites in Scotland and abroad, and is a leading research centre for plant science and conservation.

As RBGE celebrates its 350th anniversary, it is holding various events to look back at its origins, and forward to 21st Century challenges.

How the garden grew

It all started back in 1670, when two Edinburgh doctors – Robert Sibbald and Andrew Balfour – set up a physic garden, to explore the links between plants and medicine, for the benefit of society.

Today’s Regius Keeper – the overseer of the garden who is appointed by the reigning monarch – Simon Milne says that ethos has endured and expanded.

“From the size of a tennis court we now have four gardens in Scotland and are working in 35 countries around the world, and our education programmes go out to 50 countries,” he says.

“We’ve come a long way and we owe an awful lot to our founding fathers.”

The herbarium at the gardens in Edinburgh contains more than three million preserved specimens, gathered from around the world over three and a half centuries.

There are thousands of species growing at the Edinburgh site and the other gardens in Dawyck in the Borders, Logan near Stranraer and Benmore in Argyll.

The oldest living plant in the collection is thought to be the Sabal Palm, which came to Edinburgh in 1822.

Cultivating science

The keeper of collections, David Knott, says these are great places to visit, but there is also vital science going on.

“We’re cultivating a wide range of plants from across the world and some of these are grown in the research glass houses and