FSC slammed for slow probe into deforestation by firms linked Indonesia’s richest man

JAKARTA — Activists say the Forest Stewardship Council, the world's leading sustainable forestry certifier, has failed to properly investigate reports of alleged deforestation by companies linked to Indonesia's wealthiest individual. In December 2019, the environmental group Auriga Nusantara filed a formal complaint with the FSC, alleging that pulpwood plantation companies PT Fajar Surya Swadaya (FSS) and PT Silva Rimba Lestari (SRL) cleared more than 32,000 hectares (79,000 acres) of forests in the Bornean province of East Kalimantan between 2013 and 2017. The companies are controlled either directly or indirectly by Robert Budi Hartono, a cigarette and banking billionaire who first made his fortune with the Djarum tobacco company and is now the richest person in Indonesia. And while neither FSS nor SRL are certified by the FSC, another Hartono-controlled company is: PT Bukit Muria Jaya (BMJ), a paper mill. (Other members of the Hartono family also own minority shares in the three companies, according to official documents.) Under the FSC's rules, BMJ's majority shareholder, in this case Robert Hartono, can be deemed "indirectly involved" in the "unacceptable activities" of other companies in which they also hold shares or sit on the board. So while BMJ itself isn't implicated in the alleged deforestation, the FSC, under its Policy for Association (PfA) rules, is obligated to investigate the allegations against the other Hartono-controlled companies. And those allegations point to violations of the FSC's zero-tolerance stance on deforestation, according to Syahrul Fitra, a researcher with Auriga. Syahrul said that despite his organization and…

