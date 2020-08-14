Robot boat completes three-week Atlantic mission

From BBC

A UK boat has just provided an impressive demonstration of the future of robotic maritime operations.

The 12m-long Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) Maxlimer has completed a 22-day-long mission to map an area of seafloor in the Atlantic.

SEA-KIT International, which developed the craft, “skippered” the entire outing via satellite from its base in Tollesbury in eastern England.

The mission was part-funded by the European Space Agency.

Robot boats promise a dramatic change in the way we work at sea.

Already, many of the big survey companies that run traditional crewed vessels have started to invest heavily in the new, remotely operated technologies. Freight companies are also acknowledging the cost advantages that will come from running robot ships.

But “over-the-horizon” control has to show it’s practical and safe if it’s to gain wide acceptance. Hence, the demonstration from Maxlimer.

The USV was despatched from Plymouth in late July and sent to a location some 460km (220 miles) to the south-west.

With a multi-beam echo-sounder attached to its hull, the boat mapped more than 1,000sq km of continental shelf area, down to about a kilometre in depth.

This was a segment of seafloor that had essentially no modern data registered with the UK Hydrographic Office.

SEA-KIT had wanted to send the USV across the Atlantic to America for the demonstration, but the Covid-19 crisis crisis made this impossible to organise.

“The project’s overall aim was to demonstrate the capabilities of current technologies to survey unexplored or inadequately surveyed ocean frontiers and despite the planning challenges we faced due to Covid-19, I feel that we have done that. We have proven the true over-the-horizon capability of our USV design and the team are exhausted but elated,” the company’s director of technology, Peter Walker, said.

The USV Maxlimer was originally developed for – and won – the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE.

This was a