Scientists urge reassessment of threatened species after Australian bushfires

Between 2019 and 2020, turbulent bushfires ripped through Australia, turning green forests into ash, and producing plumes of smoke that hovered over the country like a shroud. While the flames have been extinguished for several months now, scientists are still scrambling to understand the full impact on the country's native wildlife. A new paper published in Nature Ecology & Evolution estimates that the bushfires burned through about 97,000 square kilometers (37,500 square miles) of vegetation in southern and eastern Australia, equivalent to 18 million football fields, or an area bigger than Portugal. The fire-impacted regions included critical habitat for 832 species of native vertebrate fauna, including 378 birds, 254 reptiles, 102 frogs, 83 mammals and 15 freshwater fish, according to the study. A lone wallaby foraging for food in a burned forest outside Mallacoota. Image by Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals. "This figure doesn't include invertebrates or plants, so while a huge amount of species, severely underplays the impact of just one fire event," lead author Michelle Ward, a researcher at the University of Queensland, told Mongabay in an email. According to the study, 70 species had more than 30% of their habitat burned, with some species losing more than 80% of their natural territory. Of these 70 species, 21 are already threatened with extinction, including the Kangaroo Island dunnart (Sminthopsis aitkeni) and long-footed potoroo (Potorous longipes), both mouse-sized marsupials. Ward and her colleagues say the bushfires likely caused a 14% increase in the number of threatened species, and have

