Star Carr: North Yorkshire's archaeological 'Tardis' 10 years on

From BBC

The archaeologist who helped lead the dig that found Britain’s oldest house said the site was still giving up its secrets 10 years on.

Star Carr hit the headlines in 2010 when a circular Stone Age structure found was dated to about 8,500 BC.

Archaeologist Nicky Milner said working on the site was akin to time-travel.

“It’s as close as you can get to being in a Tardis. It was an absolute dream, it took up 15 years of my life,” Dr Milner said.

Ray Mears, bushcraft expert and TV presenter, was one of those who helped unlock the purpose of wood found at the site.

Star Carr is a Mesolithic, or Middle Stone Age, site near Scarborough in North Yorkshire dating to almost 11,000 years ago.

The earliest British examples of jewellery, carpentry and a hunting bow were found there.

Dr Milner, the site’s co-director, was born within a few miles of the site but did not realise its significance until she later studied archaeology at university.

“I want to bring the site alive for everyone, I want to imagine what its inhabitants were like,” she said.

Dr Milner, head of archaeology at York University, said it was an “amazing” day a decade ago when the world’s media visited but said “things that are that old are not very visual”.

“So it becomes more about the stories you can tell from what we are digging,” she said.

Other finds at Star Carr have included headdresses made from red deer skulls, thought to be used in rituals.

Excavation would only be a small part of an archaeologist’s work, with years of analysis to follow, said Dr Milner.

However, in the case of a “very, very rare” pendant marked with line, she said it was “the earliest artwork found but we will never know what the lines