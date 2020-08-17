A genetic map hopes to trace rescued chimps back to their homes

Experts estimate that nearly 2,000 chimpanzees may be lost to the wildlife trade each year. Once taken from the wild, young chimpanzees that survive the trauma of capture are sold as pets or for entertainment and can end up almost anywhere; they’ve been intercepted by authorities in locations all over the globe. “They’re confiscated in maybe Moscow, or San Francisco, or Hong Kong — it can be anywhere — and we don’t know where they came from,” says Peter Frandsen, a conservation genomics researcher at Copenhagen Zoo in Denmark. That’s a problem when conservationists need to decide which country’s sanctuaries an animal should return to or where it could be safely reintroduced into the wild. The answer may lie in the chimpanzees’ own genetic code. A global team of researchers is working to determine how chimpanzee genetics vary based on where the animals come from. By creating this genetic reference map, scientists hope to be able to determine the origins of confiscated chimpanzees as well as identify high-risk areas for wildlife trafficking. A family of chimpanzees huddles together at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. Close family bonds mean that adult chimpanzees are often killed before their babies are captured for the wildlife trade. Image by Marc Dalmunder via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). A species in decline Just a century ago, a million chimpanzees roamed the rainforests and grasslands of Africa. Now, fewer than 200,000 may be left in the wild, and conservationists fear that without widespread change these animals…This article was originally published on Mongabay

