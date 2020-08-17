Book Review: Cottongrass Summer – the book every eco-anxious conservationist should read

Cottongrass Summer, a new book by the British author Roy Dennis is a breath of fresh air among the mountains of doom and gloom reads about the environment, the climate and wildlife. Without shirting the problems he has faced in his long wildlife conservation career, Roy manages to leave you with a sense of hope. If we all work hard enough, despite the many set-backs, we can turn things around, and make wildlife thrive once again, even in the ecologically degraded British Isles. One reason why you may want to read Cottongrass Summer is that it was written by an 80-year old ‘diehard’ conservation expert who has, throughout his entire life, done what he thought worked best in conservation, even when some ‘experts’ called him bonkers. The thing is, he was right all along. What Bruce Willis in Diehard was to German terrorists and the New York Police Department, Roy Dennis was to the conservation establishment, egg thieves, bird shooters and politicians with short-term vested interests. Roy in 2013 on the Spanish coast. Through 52 short chapters, across four seasonal sections – Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter – Roy Dennis explores particular conservation challenges, the politics of conservation, ecology, wildlife behaviour and the many relationships between wildlife, the environments and people that use or abuse these environments. The chapters are mercifully short, sometimes simple, for example his elation in seeing osprey chicks survive torrential rain – having seen many die in past rainy episodes, or sometimes longer and philosophical about how…This article was originally published on Mongabay

