Favoring ayahuasca over hospitals, Indigenous Kokama see COVID-19 deaths drop in the Amazon

TABATINGA, Brazil — Since mid-May, a multidisciplinary health team formed by members of the Kokama Indigenous group has been visiting community homes in Brazil's upper Solimões River region to monitor for symptoms of coronavirus. Whenever they find potentially infected Kokamas, they warn the local shamans. The patients are then prescribed treatment consisting of rituals using ayahuasca, the sacred forest brew used for millennia in healing ceremonies. "At first, we relied on the medicine of non-Indigenous people, but our people went to the hospital and left there in a coffin," says Edney Samias, chief of the Kokama people. "Now, everyone with coronavirus symptoms is treated at home, only with ayahuasca and other traditional medicines. Now we are saving many lives." Jagube (Banisteriopsis caapi) is one of the two native Amazonian plant species used to make ayahuasca. Image by Apollo via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). The first confirmed case of COVID-19 infection among Brazil's Indigenous peoples came from the Kokama community. The infection was confirmed on March 31 in the district of Santo Antônio do Içá, in Amazonas province, after a 20-year-old Indigenous health agent had contact with a doctor from the government's Special Secretariat of Indigenous Health (SESAI) who had returned from vacation without quarantining. Since then, the virus has spread rapidly among the Kokama, leaving a death toll of 60 and more than 1,000 people infected throughout Amazonas as of the end of July. Chief Samias lost 17 direct relatives to the disease, but it was the death of his…

