Indigenous best Amazon stewards, but only when property rights assured: Study

An indigenous woman weaving anklets on her son. A clash of cultures in the Amazon threatens indigenous lands and the rainforest. Image by Antônio Carlos Moura, s/d. "The xapiri [shamanic spirits] have defended the forest since it first came into being. Our ancestors have never devastated it because they kept the spirits by their side," declares Davi Kopenawa Yanomami, who belongs to the 27,000-strong Yanomami people living in the very north of Brazil. He is expressing a commonly held indigenous belief that they — the original peoples on the land, unlike the "white" Amazon invaders — are the ones most profoundly committed to forest protection. The Yanomami shaman reveals the reason: "We know well that without trees nothing will grow on the hardened and blazing ground." Now Brazil's indigenous people have gained scientific backing for their strongly held belief from two American academics. In a study published this month in the PNAS journal, entitled Collective property rights reduce deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, two political scientists, Kathryn Baragwanath, from the University of California San Diego, and Ella Bayi, at the Department of Political Science, Columbia University, provide statistical proof of the indigenous claim that they are the more effective forest guardians. In their study, the researchers use comprehensive statistical data to show that indigenous populations can effectively curb deforestation — but only if and when their full property rights over their territories are recognized by civil authorities in a process called homologação in Portuguese, or homologation in English.

