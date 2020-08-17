Peru gov’t needs to act on COVID-19 in Amazon Indigenous cases, NGOs say

A group of more than 100 Peruvian and international non-profit organizations has written a letter to Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra, asking him to deliver emergency support to the Indigenous communities of the Amazon during the COVID-19 crisis. When the pandemic began its sweep through Latin America earlier this year, the Peruvian government introduced strict measures to try and contain the virus. Borders were closed. Police and military checkpoints were set up in towns and cities to monitor people’s comings and goings. Only one person from each household was allowed to go outside to shop or visit the bank, and these excursions were limited to three times a week. Members of an Indigenous community in the Peruvian Amazon. Daniel Pérez Peña / FENAMAD. While many Indigenous people tried to isolate their communities from the outside world, the virus found a way in. This incursion is largely due to extractive activities that have been allowed to continue near these communities, according to Julia Urrunaga, director of the Peru program at the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), one of the organizations that signed the letter. “[Th]e reopening of mining, logging, industrial agriculture, oil and infrastructure, means that high risk external people, people who come and go between towns and indigenous communities, are getting access to indigenous territories,” Urrunaga told Mongabay in an email. “The government has defined protocols to make sure that these activities will be conducted in a sanitary responsible way, but who is going to make sure that those protocols are being…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay