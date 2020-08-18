Death Valley: What life is like in the 'hottest place on Earth'

From BBC

“I think we all lose our patience with how hot it is,” says Brandi Stewart, who works at Death Valley National Park in California. “When you walk outside it’s like being hit in the face with a bunch of hairdryers.”

On Sunday, what could be the highest temperature ever reliably recorded on Earth, a toasty 130F (54.4C), was reported in the park – a vast, desert area filled with canyons and sand dunes that straddles the border with neighbouring Nevada. However, in Brandi’s picture, the sign showing the temperature appears to have overheated.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says it is still verifying the record. But Brandi doesn’t need experts to tell her just how hot it is.

She’s one of just a few hundred people for whom the location often referred to as “the hottest place in the world” is home.

Ms Stewart has lived in Death Valley on and off for five years, working in the park’s communication department.

“It feels so hot that one thing it took me a while to get used to is that you can’t actually feel the sweat on your skin because it evaporates so quickly,” she told the BBC. “You might feel it on your clothes, but you don’t actually feel sweat on your skin because it dries so quickly”.

Ms Stewart says a lot of time in the summer is spent inside, but some people choose to head to the mountains where temperatures are slightly cooler.

“Once people do get used to it [the heat], I think we begin to normalise it and then anything below 80F (26.6C) seems chilly.”

In terms of sleep, people in the town have air conditioning, which keeps their homes cool as long as the power doesn’t go out. This can be an issue when everyone is