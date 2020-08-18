Elephant shrew ‘lost’ to science for 52 years is ‘rediscovered’ in Africa

The Somali sengi is a strange amalgamation of creatures. While its body is the shape and size of a mouse’s, it has spindly, gazelle-like legs that allow it to dart across boulders at breakneck speed. It also has a long, trunk-like nose that resembles an elephant’s, although it functions more like an anteater’s with its ability to suck up ants. Some of the Somali sengi’s closest living relatives are the aardvark, elephant and manatee. But the Somali sengi (Elephantulus revoilii), known commonly as an elephant shrew, has been lost to science since 1968, prompting Global Wildlife Conservation (GWC), an NGO that works to protect endangered species and ecosystems, to list it as one of its 25 most wanted lost species. It was previously believed that the species only existed in the northern parts of Somalia and Somaliland, although there was a distinct lack of data on the species, prompting the IUCN, the global authority on the conservation status of wildlife and plants, to list the Somali sengi’s conservation status as data deficient. “There has been a lack of small mammal research in the Horn of Africa over the last several decades, some of that has to do with difficult logistics in Somaliland,” Steven Heritage, a research scientist at the Duke University Lemur Center and lead author of a new paper on Somali sengis, told Mongabay. “Nobody has ever written anything about living Somali sengis, [so we were] without any information about their diet or their habitats or anything like that.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

