In Argentina, a movement to save the Chaco forest hits the COVID-19 wall

Argentina lost an area of native forest 320 times the size of its capital city, Buenos Aires, between 1998 and 2018, according to a report issued July 29 by the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development. The Chaco forest accounted for 87% of the 6.5 million hectares (16 million acres) lost, with expanding farmland the main factor for deforestation in the provinces of Santiago del Estero, Salta, Chaco and Formosa that make up this region of the country. These figures represent official acknowledgement of a crisis that has been evident for a long time in the region. In October last year, 55 Argentine civil society organizations joined forces to launch the Argentine Gran Chaco 2030 Commitment. The initiative seeks to involve citizens, the government and the private sector in stopping the degradation of the Chaco, the largest forested eco-region in South America after the Amazon. A truck loaded with wood in Chaco province. The thickness of the trunks indicates these are old-growth trees, likely from primary forest. Image by Ricardo Tiddi. Each signatory to the commitment called for changing the economic model of the region that currently relies on the extractives industries. Among their demands is greater compliance with a 2007 law on native forests that regulates land use and promotes conservation but whose implementation has been criticized as being far from ideal. According to the ministry’s report, 2.8 million hectares of forest were deforested after the law’s enactment. The report notes that although the law contributed to a reduction…This article was originally published on Mongabay

