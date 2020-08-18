In the Scottish moorlands, plots planted with trees stored less carbon than untouched lands: Study

Trees capture carbon, produce oxygen, and run on sunlight. So when it comes to fighting climate change, the more trees the better, right? As it turns out, this isn’t always the case. In the Scottish moorlands, experimental areas planted with trees actually stored less carbon after several decades than untouched plots covered in heather (Calluna vulgaris), according to a study recently published in the journal Global Change Biology. “It was counterintuitive that in some cases, planting trees can have the opposite effect to what we’ve been taught in school and actually lead to a loss of carbon from the ecosystem rather than sequestering it,” Nina Friggens, lead author of the study and current postdoctoral fellow at the University of Exeter, told Mongabay. A patch of 39-year-old planted birch alongside heather moorland control plots at Craggan, Cairngorms in Scotland. Image courtesy of Nina Friggens. Shrubby heather (Calluna vulgaris) plants dominate the heather moorlands. Photo by Aqwis via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0). Researchers planted stands of native birch trees (Betula pubescens) in experimental plots 39 years ago and plots of birch and pine (Pinus sylvestris) 12 years ago. In 2017 and 2018, experts from the University of Stirling and the James Hutton Institute made use of these long-term experiments, measuring the accumulated carbon storage above ground (in the trees) versus below ground (in the soil). They compared plots with trees to undisturbed plots without trees. Plots with trees had lower stored carbon (soil organic carbon) and greater soil respiration (carbon released into…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay