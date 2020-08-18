Qaramta: Chronicle of a jaguar in love

The growl of a female jaguar emerges from within El Impenetrable National Park. The sound breaks the morning’s quiet and can be heard several kilometers away. The scent of this most emblematic mountain animal spreads through the clean air. The male jaguar’s fine sense of smell can detect the female from a long distance, though this time it will not be necessary. The female knows that the recipient of her calls is not far away, while the male knows that female is ready to mate and is therefore demanding his presence. This is how wild nature reveals itself in the heart of the Argentinean Gran Chaco, except for one small detail: the female is not free. Since December 2019, she has been locked up within an enclosure especially built for her a short distance away from the Bermejo River, attracting the permanent attention of her suitor, who patiently awaits the moment to consummate their encounter. On September 14, 2019, a camera trap installed on the river bank captured the figure of a male Panthera onca, a jaguar whose tracks had been discovered a couple of weeks earlier inside the protected area. Its tracks had been followed since April by the scientific team of the Yaguareté Project, led by Dr. Verónica Quiroga, a biologist from the National Council of Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET) and the University of Córdoba. She is one of Argentina’s top scientific authorities on everything related to the species, which has been the focus of their studies…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay