Agrochemicals and industrial waste threaten Argentina’s Gran Chaco

Carolina Cendra owns a small field about 20 kilometers, or 12 miles, from the town of Napenay, in Argentina’s Chaco province. On her 10 hectares (25 acres), she grows squash, cassava, and fruit trees, also known as “service crops.” “About four years ago,” Cendra says, “I had a serious health problem: diarrhea and cramps that prevented me from sleeping. The doctors couldn’t tell me what was the problem. In the end, I was hospitalized for almost a year. It was intestinal poisoning caused by the agrochemicals that the water in my house contained.” This is not an isolated event. In many other places in Argentina’s Gran Chaco eco-region, water is a scarce resource that requires ingenuity to collect during the rainy season. “We have a tank of about 3,000 liters [800 gallons] on the roof of our house,” Cendra says, “and from it, we get the water to drink, cook, shower and feed the animals.” Cendra’s farm is surrounded by large fields of soy, corn and wheat. “The aerial spraying began about four years ago. Planes were flying over my house all the time. The first effects of the pesticides were seen on the leaves of squashes as they began to die similarly to when frost damages them. Then, I started to feel bad. It was not just my intestines, all of us at home had red and itchy skin after bathing. We complained and they came to analyze the water. The water in the tank and the well was…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay