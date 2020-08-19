Harvard’s half-billion land stake in Brazil marred by conflict and abuse

After the 2008 economic crisis, Harvard University, one of the most respected educational institutions in the world, sought to reallocate its endowment funds to safer assets. It invested more than $1 billion in land in Brazil, Africa, Oceania, Eastern Europe and the United States. But a recent report shows that in Brazil, which accounts for almost half of Harvard’s total investment, at $450 million, most of the endowment’s acquired enterprises are territories occupied by land-grabbers in conflict with traditional communities and slave-descended quilombos in the Cerrado grasslands. The report, by GRAIN, a nonprofit that advocates for small farmers, and Rede Social de Justiça e Direitos Humanos, a social justice NGO, also links these lands to incidents of deforestation and death threats. Most of the properties are speculative investments; the land, even when unproductive, is considered a safe investment in times of crisis or otherwise. To date, the university’s efforts to divest from these enterprises have been unsuccessful. It owns a total of 405,000 hectares (1 million acres) — nearly 5,000 times the size of the Harvard campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts — spread across about 40 farms. Most are located in the states of Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia, in the zone of the Cerrado known as Matopiba. It’s a region dominated by agribusiness and that has, in recent years, seen extreme levels of illegal deforestation and rural violence. When contacted by Mongabay, Harvard University’s press office stated it “does not comment on specific investments.” Map of Harvard’s land acquisitions in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

