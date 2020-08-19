Is Malaysia’s CIMB serious about addressing deforestation?

It’s that time of the year: Indonesia is burning once again. Miles and miles of primeval forest are being lost to illegal fires amplifying the catastrophic loss of biodiversity and resulting in colossal carbon emissions. Most of the land is deforested to make way for that one ubiquitous commodity — palm oil; also involved are rubber, timber, pulp & paper sectors. Companies responsible for illegal clearing have been linked to dozens of listed corporations, repeat offenders, across Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. Increasingly, financial institutions are being brought into the spotlight for their role in financing deforestation. Malaysian banks, despite being the largest financiers of palm oil and other forest-risk sector businesses in the region, are the worst performers on environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk assessment and mitigation. Loans & Underwriting by Country of Origin (2014-August 2019). Source: forestsandfinance.org CIMB Group though is starting to stand out in view of the recent uptick in sustainability initiatives. However, its vision remains deliberately narrow, for it disregards the breadth of issues stemming from forest risk sectors (which, aside from deforestation and its climate effects, include peat development, land rights violations, labor abuses and corruption). As a major lender to forest-risk companies in Malaysia and Indonesia (through its IDX-listed subsidiary PT Bank CIMB Niaga), CIMB doled out more than USD4 billion in forest-risk credit between 2014 and 2019 (August), 88% of it to the palm oil sector. (This number is anything but a very rough estimate of the true total that is much…This article was originally published on Mongabay

