Podcast: Singing and whistling cetaceans of southern Africa revealed by bioacoustics

On today's episode of the Mongabay Newscast we're taking a look at two examples of how bioacoustics studies have allowed us to discover things we never knew before about marine life. Listen here: As regular listeners to the Mongabay Newscast know, we often feature bioacoustic recordings on this podcast. Bioacoustics is a growing field of research around the globe. On our last episode, Mongabay founder and CEO Rhett Butler discussed how bioacoustics could help evaluate the effectiveness of conservation interventions, one area of research that is not nearly as robust as it probably should be. Bioacoustics are already being used to study animal behavior and monitor wildlife populations and whole ecosystems. One of the most fascinating things about bioacoustics is that it is letting us peer into worlds we never could have otherwise looked into, such as the world beneath the ocean's surface. Today we look at two examples of discoveries made using bioacoustics about species found in the waters around southern Africa. Dr. Tess Gridley joins us to talk about the recent discovery of singing humpback whales in South Africa's False Bay. Dr. Gridley is affiliated with the University of Cape Town and the University of Stellenbosch, both in South Africa, the director of the NGOs Sea Search and the Namibian Dolphin Project, and the founder of the African Bioacoustics Community. Gridley plays us some of the recordings she and her team made documenting humpback songs in False Bay for the first time ever, and discusses the African…

