The lost forests of the Argentine Gran Chaco

By March 25, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had already crossed much of the world, leaving a trail of death and despair in its wake. Argentina was no exception: Five days earlier, the country’s government had declared a mandatory social isolation period to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The public health crisis, however, did not stop loggers from continuing to cut down trees in the Argentine Gran Chaco. Images captured by the Landsat 8 and Sentinel-2 satellites leave little room for doubt. In northern Argentina’s Formosa province, which borders Paraguay, a bulldozer operated in violation of the quarantine order took advantage of the solitude of the forest to open picadas, or shortcut trails, of 10 meters (33 feet) wide. The yellow rectangles in this photo mark the exact locations of the picadas, or shortcut trails, that were opened at La Fidelidad Ranch in March 2020 during Argentina’s mandated national COVID-19 quarantine. Image courtesy of Greenpeace Argentina. The felled trees were about 7 kilometers (about 4 miles) from the Bermejo River, directly in front of El Impenetrable National Park. They were in an area that functions as the national park’s buffer zone but that receives little active protection, according to the Territorial Regulation of Native Forests (OTBN) plan. “What they are doing is clearly illegal,” said Riccardo Tiddi, an Italian physicist who has lived in the Argentine Gran Chaco for many years and is a member of a citizen platform called Somos Monte — Spanish for “We are the forest.”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay