Madagascar minister calls protected areas a ‘failure,’ seeks people-centric approach

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — Madagascar's protected area network has failed to improve the lives of people, the country's environment minister observed at a recent meeting, setting the stage for an overhaul of how protected areas are managed. "The conservation of our biodiversity through Madagascar protected areas' system for 30 years was a failure," Baomiavotse Vahinala Raharinirina said at a meeting earlier this year. "We have to change the paradigm and to move toward a system which doesn't exclude humans and [doesn't] put local communities on the sidelines; it should be deeply social." She was addressing a two-day meeting held in late June with the country's protected areas' managers in the capital Antananarivo. The stance has flustered some in Madagascar's conservation community because it could mean reorienting beleaguered conservation efforts in one of the planet's most biodiverse countries. Protected areas (PAs) are one of the only lines of defense against runaway environmental destruction in the island nation. In 2003, Madagascar's then-president, Marc Ravalomanana, committed to tripling the network's extent, from just under 2 million to 6 million hectares (4.9 million to 14.8 million acres), under the Durban Vision. It would prove to be a backbreaking undertaking for a country where a majority of the 26 million inhabitants live on less than $1.90 a day. More than half live in rural areas and rely heavily on forests for food, fuel and building materials. "Neither the ministry in charge of ecosystem management, nor colleagues from various organizations working for conservation, are able to effectively address the

