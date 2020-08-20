New road cutting into Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peruvian Amazon sparks debate, fears and a film

Last week a new film was released that documents the building of a road into the Manu Biosphere Reserve in the Peruvian Amazon. It’s a story of conflict, community development, and deforestation deep in a protected rainforest. Produced by a team of women that spent weeks filming in the Indigenous Yine community that both welcomes and fears the road, “Voices on the Road” also features what the filmmakers call an impact campaign. To learn more about the issue and their filmmaking strategy, Mongabay interviewed co-director and co-producer Bethan John via email. Mongabay: Can you describe the region where the film is set, its people, and natural heritage? Bethan John: Voices on the Road is set in a fascinating corner of Peru’s southeastern Amazon, a place called Manu Biosphere Reserve, which is rich in natural and cultural diversity. To get there, you travel across the dizzying heights of the Andes mountains, plunging down through elfin forest and cloud forest, to arrive in the streaming heat of the jungle. It’s this incredible altitudinal range that makes Manu so diverse and its remote location means it’s been relatively protected. Manu is home to endangered and endemic wildlife, as well as a number of different Indigenous communities, including some that live in voluntary isolation. The road will reach Diamante Native Community this year and is likely to be extended to meet the Interoceanic Highway in 2021. Photo courtesy of Bethan John Peru has declared road building in this Amazon region a priority, a move…This article was originally published on Mongabay

