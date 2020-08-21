Can we predict where Amazon fires will occur? And to what end?

The world watched in horror and surprise as the Amazon burned in 2019, windblown smoke darkening the sky over far-off São Paulo, Brazil. The ability to predict where fires are likely to occur across the vastness of the Amazon could lead to proactive prevention, faster response and management. But is it even possible to forecast fires? As it turns out, yes — to a degree. Fire predictions presently fall into two categories: forecasts of where fires will occur based on deforestation data, and predictions about the severity of the upcoming fire season based on climate data. We now know that the 2019 Amazon fires largely followed a pattern of intentional, often illegal, deforestation. Last September, the nonprofit Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP) analyzed archived satellite imagery and found that many of the 2019 fires burned in areas that had been deforested earlier that same year. Based on large deforestation events detected by satellite in the early months of 2020, MAAP has predicted seven areas that are likely to burn this year. Of that total, four have seen major fires since June. “Note that all of the deforestation areas are surrounded by primary forest that could be impacted if fires escape. Also note that several deforestation areas are quite large, over 2,000 hectares [5,000 acres],” the MAAP report says. Major 2020 deforestation events (yellow dots) as predictors of 2020 fire events. Zones A, E, F and G have burned since June 2020. Data from Hansen/UMD/Google/USGS/NASA, UMD/GLAD, RAISG, MAAP. Image courtesy of MAAP.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

