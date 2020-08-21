Captive breeding helps New Zealand’s threatened black stilts take flight

A group of students and parents huddled behind a row of wooden boxes in New Zealand’s Godley Valley on the country’s South Island. The box doors were flung open, and birds with fluffy white bellies and long, pointy bills flapped their black wings, chirping as they took off into the crisp winter air. This month, New Zealand’s Department of Conservation (DOC) released 104 captive-bred black stilts (Himantopus novaezelandiae), or kakī as they’re called in the local Māori language, as part of its Kakī Recovery Programme. Black stilts, which are wading birds, are critically endangered, with fewer than 200 individuals remaining in the wild. The Kakī Recovery Programme aims to give a much-needed boost to wild populations, and so far, it seems to be working. Captively-bred black stilts being released into the wild in August 2020. Image by Liz Brown / DOC. For the past 40 years, the program has seen a steady increase in numbers. Then, between 2019 and 2020, a big jump occurred: the adult kakī population increased by 30%, with 169 adult individuals now detected in the wild. “A contributing factor was the 2017 breeding season, which saw an increased number of eggs produced by wild pairs collected for artificial incubation and rearing through our captive facilities,” Liz Brown of New Zealand’s DOC told Mongabay in an email. “Expansion of predator control throughout kakī habitat was initiated by Te Manahuna Aoraki [another DOC program] in 2018, giving the released birds an increased chance of survival into adulthood.” The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay