Forest fires set by poachers threaten a refuge of the Sumatran rhino

EAST LAMPUNG, Indonesia — It was 42 years ago when Suratno was first asked by a friend, armed with a pack of mongrel dogs and several wooden spears, to go with him into Way Kambas National Park. And so, at the age of 17, he embarked on what would become a long career as a poacher inside this protected area in Sumatra, Indonesia. In 2009, Suratno decided to call it quits; he said he felt ashamed about what he was doing, a sense that was exacerbated by the fact that he knew many of the people from the park's patrol team. He eventually sold his hunting dogs and joined the park's community-based team that works to keep wild elephants away from nearby villages. Suratno, now 59, says poachers typically set fire to the alang-alang grass (Imperata spp.) on the edges of Way Kambas during the dry season. When fresh grass sprouts, typically within a week, it draws deer and other animals targeted by the poachers. Suratno says that during his time as a poacher, he would burn up to five sites at a time. He stopped doing it years ago, but the burning continues. Suratno, right, was a longtime poacher in Way Kambas National Park who now works with a patrol team that keeps wild elephants away from villages. Image by Tri Purna Jaya/Mongabay Indonesia. Forest rangers in Way Kambas National Park work with military and police personnel to put out forest fires. Image courtesy of Way Kambas National Park

