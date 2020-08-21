Sharks nearby? A bottle of seawater can hold the answer, study says

Two liters of seawater, or about half a gallon. That’s all that’s needed to detect the presence of sharks in the ocean, according to a new study. A group of researchers from Florida International University (FIU), New College of Florida and Havenworth Coastal Conservation recently teamed up to develop a new method of detecting the presence of blacktip sharks (Carcharhinus limbatus) in Terra Ceia Bay, a semi-enclosed bay on the west coast of Florida. While many scientists rely on gill nets or longlines to conduct shark surveys, these researchers tested water samples for sharks’ environmental DNA, or eDNA. Like all animals, including humans, sharks constantly shed DNA in bits of skin, mucus, blood and even poop, and these fragments of genetic material can provide vital clues to a shark’s whereabouts. Blacktip sharks in the Maldives (a different species than the one in the study). Image by David P. Robinson / Coral Reef Image Bank “We detect whatever the animals leave in the environment,” lead author Bautisse Postaire, a postdoctoral researcher at FIU, told Mongabay. “You could detect everything, basically, except actual fresh tissue.” When Postaire and his colleagues embarked on this study two years ago, he said he was initially doubtful it would yield accurate results. “We were skeptical about how sensitive the method would be in detecting the temporal pattern of increases and decreases of blacktip shark abundance in the bay over the seasons,” Postaire said. “So, we were actually a little bit surprised that it worked this well,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

