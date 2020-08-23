Ten countries kept out Covid. But did they win?

From BBC

Covid-19 has infected almost every country in the world – apart from 10. So what do they do now?

The Palau Hotel is so named because, when it opened in 1982, it was the Palau Hotel. There were no others.

Since then, this tiny nation, surrounded by the sky-blue Pacific Ocean, has enjoyed a tourism boom.

In 2019, 90,000 tourists came to Palau, five times the total population. In 2017, IMF figures showed, tourism made up 40% of the country’s GDP.

But that was pre-Covid.

Palau’s borders have been, in effect, closed since late March. It is one of the 10 countries in the world with no confirmed cases (excluding North Korea and Turkmenistan).

Yet, without infecting a single person, the virus has ravaged the country.

The Palau Hotel has been closed since March, and it’s not alone. The restaurants are empty, the souvenir shops are shut, and the only hotel guests are returning residents in quarantine.

Countries with no recorded Covid-19 casesPalau Micronesia Marshall Islands Nauru Kiribati Solomon Islands Tuvalu Samoa Vanuatu Tonga

“The ocean here is much prettier than any other place in the world,” says Brian Lee, manager and co-owner of the Palau Hotel.

It is the sky-blue ocean that kept Brian busy. Before Covid, his 54 rooms had an occupancy rate of 70%-80%. But when the borders closed, there was nothing to fall back on.

“It’s a small country, so local people won’t stay in Palau,” says Brian.

He has around 20 staff, and has kept them all on, albeit with reduced hours. “I try to find jobs for them – maintenance, renovation, and so on,” he says.

But empty hotels cannot be maintained and renovated for ever. “I can stay for another half-a-year,” says Brian. “Then I may have to close.”

Brian doesn’t blame the government, which has offered