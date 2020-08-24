Indonesia bill weakening environmental safeguards to pass in October

JAKARTA — Indonesian lawmakers are working overtime — defying popular opposition and their own rules — to pass a hugely controversial deregulation bill that threatens to abolish existing environmental and social protections. Deliberations on the so-called omnibus bill are about 75% percent complete and the legislation will be passed before parliament’s next recess period starts Oct. 9, according to Hendrawan Supratikno, a member of parliament’s legislative body. Most bills take years to clear Indonesia’s parliament, whereas this one was only submitted by the government this past February. Supratikno credited the unprecedented pace of deliberations on the fact that lawmakers had been working flat out on the bill, including during their recent recess period from July 16 to Aug. 17. Deputy parliamentary speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad had promised at the start of that recess that the bill wouldn’t be discussed during this period. Speaking to protesters outside parliament, Sufmi said parliamentary regulation prohibited any lawmaking during recess. But parliament’s legislative body pressed ahead with its deliberations, with lawmakers saying they couldn’t waste any time because of the long list of urgent items that needed to be discussed in the bill. “If [the bill is] not discussed during the recess period, then five years won’t [be enough to] complete it,” Supratman Andi Agtas, the head of the bill’s working committee, said earlier this month. Businesses pushing for the swift passage of the bill say it’s needed urgently to help them ride out the economic downturn caused by measures aimed at tackling the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

