Key Amazon grain route blocked by Indigenous protest over funding, Grainrail

The Kayapó Mekrãgnoti Indigenous blocakade of the BR 163 highways. Image courtesy of the Kabu Institute. On 17 August about a hundred Kayapó Mekrãgnoti Indigenous people launched an anti-government protest, blockading the BR-163 highway — a vital Brazilian grain commodities shipment route connecting the Amazon’s primary agricultural production region with consumers around the world. As of 23 August, the resulting traffic jam extended more than 20 miles, with only ambulances allowed to pass. According to a press release from the Kabu Institute, with which the Kayapó Mekrãgnoti are affiliated, the protest was triggered by reports that the Indigenous Component of the federal Basic Environmental Program (PBA-CI) may not be funded this year. The program helps mitigate the impacts resulting from the recent paving of the complete BR-163 highway. The Kayapó use the money for various actions, including a project to protect their demarcated and officially recognized territory from illegal invasion; the reserve encompasses a vast forest area sandwiched between surging deforestation fronts, one of which offers easy access via the paved BR-163. The Jair Bolsonaro administration, on coming to power in January 2019, elevated the completion of the highway’s paving to a high priority. The BR-163 is the principal route for transporting soy and other crops from the country’s primary agricultural production area in northern Mato Grosso state, to the ports of Itaituba and Santarém on the Tapajós River in Pará state, where the commodities are loaded onto bulk carriers for export via Brazil’s Atlantic coast to China and Europe.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

