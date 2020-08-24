Philippine crickets, held nameless in a Hawaii museum, are finally identified

For six decades, 28 crickets from the Philippines have been stored in natural history collections at a U.S. museum, unidentified. Now, they finally have names, thanks to a new study. The study, published in July in the journal Zootaxa, described six new species from five forested provinces in the Philippines. “Three of the six new species were identified from the entomological collections of the Bernice P. Bishop Museum in Hawaii. The three [others] from recent field collections,” study co-author Jessica Baroga-Barbecho, from the University of the Philippines, Los Baños, told Mongabay. She said her mentor and co-author, Tony Robillard, loaned the type materials from the museum for her to examine during her research visit to the French National Museum of Natural History in Paris. A well-known orthopterist — an expert in the order of insects that includes crickets, grasshoppers and locusts — Robillard’s collaborations with museums around the world have helped make studies like this possible. The researchers described the crickets from one of the three museum collections as Lebinthus hamus, found in Tarumpitao, a town in the western Philippine island province of Palawan. Its name comes from the Latin hamo, which means “hook,” in reference to a hook-shaped part of the genitalia in males of the species. It’s also described as having a yellowish face, with black bands running below its antennae and eyes, resembling a mustache. Its habitat is unknown and future expeditions will be necessary to discover its song, according to Robillard. The Bernice Bishop Museum in Hawaii.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

