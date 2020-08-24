Rescuing Achilles: Southern pig-tailed macaques listed as endangered but still persecuted (commentary)

The southern pig-tailed macaque (Macaca nemestrina) has recently been re-classified as endangered by the IUCN (and even the long-tailed macaque is now considered Vulnerable). This news came as a surprise to my colleagues and me. Yet, it is alarming if a highly adaptive generalist species such as the pig-tailed macaque – which can thrive even in oil palm landscapes – is now threatened with extinction. I write this not only because of the endangerment of once (and still now) ignored species such the pig-tailed macaque, but also because of my personal connection to a particular individual, and his story. In May 2019, at the beginning of a biodiversity survey in a remote area in North Sumatra known as “Hadabuan Hills,” I encountered a chained-up baby pig-tailed macaque in the village where we started our expedition. I couldn’t ignore the little guy and the villagers agreed to hand him over to me, to the dismay of my team, as it meant that an annoying little macaque would be joining our 10-day survey. Achilles after his rescue. Image courtesy of Scott Nishiki. His mother was killed during a conflict with local farmers and put on a short chain. I named him Achilles, and the term ‘cheeky monkey’ was a perfect fit for him. He kept the entire team on their heels, and he kept me awake at night. After the 10-day forest adventure, where he showed remarkable skills in catching crickets and moths as well as stealing our food, I needed to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

