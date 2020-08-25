Belize takes ocean action with expanded marine reserve and ban on gill nets

Belize, a tiny Central American nation nestled beside the Caribbean Sea, is making giant strides in its ocean conservation efforts. In the short space of a month, the government made two big decisions to help protect its oceans: it expanded an existing marine reserve to cover an ecologically important reef complex, and initiated the process of establishing a nationwide ban on gillnet fishing. The first decision came in the first week of August. Omar Figueroa, Belize’s minister of fisheries, forestry, environment and sustainable development, signed off on a decision that will expand Sapodilla Cayes Marine Reserve, a region off the coast of southeastern Belize, to seven times its original size. The reserve is now 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles), which is about 60 times as big as the Pacific island nation of Nauru. Blackbird Caye, Belize. Image by Adam / Flickr. This marine reserve encompasses the Corona Reef complex, which is said to have some of the healthiest coral reef systems in the world, with some shallow reefs maintaining more than 60% of coral cover, according to the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), a group that helped orchestrate the expansion of the marine reserve. The region hosts rare coral species like the critically endangered elkhorn coral (Acropora palmata), and “new” corals that have yet to be scientifically documented. The area also attracts and supports a number of rare species, including the critically endangered Nassau grouper (Epinephelus striatus), endangered whale shark (Rhincodon typus), and vulnerable blue marlin (Makaira nigricans). While Corona…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay